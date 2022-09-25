Fred. Olsen Introduces Signature Experiences with Expert Guides

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is launching five Signature Experiences across its sailings, as part of its “Joy of the Journey” program, according to a press release.

Itinerary Insights, the Sky at Sea, Treats of the Region, Scenic Discoveries, and the Ship and the Sea are the five new signature experiences introduced by the cruise line, which will all be led by expert guides, according to Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The cruise line has already begun to incorporate aspects of its "Joy of the Journey" program into its 2022 sailings, with the full program set to launch on all cruises in 2023.

“Each of these experiences has been designed to celebrate what we think is special about the way we cruise, and to help our guests to really get the most out of their time on board and the places they are visiting with us,” commented Clare Ward, director of product and customer service, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The Sky at Sea will feature open-air sunrise, sunset, and stargazing events, as well as opportunities to join a guide on deck to spot wildlife, flora, and fauna or attend a hosted talk in one of Fred. Olsen's panoramic Observatory Lounges in Scenic Discoveries.

The Itinerary Insights program will provide lectures and informative talks on cultural, artistic, and historical highlights to offer guests a better understanding of the destinations they will visit, while the Ship and the Sea will focus on Fred. Olsen's history, including an “Audience With” program with captains and crew.

The Treats of the Region will be led by the cruise line’s creative chefs and galley teams with live cookery demonstrations of local delicacies while giving guests the opportunity to sample dishes of the places they visit and learn how to recreate them at home.

Additional experiences include cooking demonstrations and opportunities to join the guides out on deck for a sunrise viewing while sailing through the Chilean Fjords, South America's southernmost tip, or for a stargazing evening while exploring the Atlantic at the farthest point from land.