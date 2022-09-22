SunStone's Ocean Albatros Launched in China

SunStone announced that the launching ceremony for the Ocean Albatros was successfully held on Friday, September 16, at China Merchants Heavy Industries in Haimen, China.

The Ocean Albatros is the sixth vessel in the series of Infinity-class of newbuild vessels to be built for SunStone.

The planned delivery of Ocean Albatros is spring of 2023, where she will go on year-round charter with Albatros Expeditions.

She follows the Greg Mortimer, Ocean Explorer and Ocean Victory which are all in operation. The Sylvia Eagle and Ocean Odyssey are due for deliveries later this year and will go into operation on long-term charter deals.