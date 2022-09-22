Bob Prieto Named Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Vice President of Guest Operations

Atlas Ocean Voyages has named Bob Prieto as its vice president of guest operations, according to a press release.

Prieto will be primarily responsible for guest services, guest relations, and the past-guest loyalty program in his new role, which he was appointed to by Atlas Ocean Voyages' president and chief executive officer, James Rodriguez, according to the company.

“Atlas is renowned for the outstanding guest experience on board our luxury, yacht-style vessels. Bob’s broad travel industry background will be key as we strive to deliver extraordinary service levels pre and post-cruise. We are delighted to welcome him to our shoreside management team,” commented Rodriguez.

Prieto brings over 30 years of experience in the travel industry to his new position and he most recently served as the vice president of sales for SeaDream Yacht Club. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with Rodriguez at Oceania Cruises, rising through the ranks from manager to vice president in the sales department. Prieto began his cruise career in the mailroom at Norwegian Cruise Lines in 1989, eventually becoming manager of the inside sales team.

“My number one goal is to make the guest experience before and after the voyage match the excellent onboard service. I look forward to working with our valued travel advisors and past guests and to exceeding their expectations,” said Prieto of his new role.