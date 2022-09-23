September Update: Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations

After adding a new ship to its fleet in August, Norwegian Cruise Line is now getting ready for its largest ever fall and winter deployment program.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every Norwegian ship as of September 23, 2022:

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

After being christened in Iceland last month, the Norwegian Prima is starting its transatlantic crossing to North America today. Visiting Scotland, Iceland and Canada, the 12-night voyage is set to end in New York City on October 5.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Encore continues to offer cruises in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the vessel is sailing week-long itineraries to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, the Glacier Bay and Icy Strait Point.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Bliss is also cruising in Alaska at the moment. Sailing from Seattle on a weekly basis, the vessel offers itineraries that includes visits to Sitka, Victoria, Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and more.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Norwegian Joy is based in New York City for a series of cruises to Bermuda, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. In September and October, the ship’s program includes five- to ten-night cruises visiting Halifax, Portland, Boston, King’s Wharf and more.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Marseille, France

Set to resume service in October, the Norwegian Escape is undergoing a scheduled drydock in Marseille, France. Following the period of maintenance and upkeep, the 2015-built vessel is offering itineraries in the Mediterranean ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: U. S. East Coast

The Norwegian Getaway is currently wrapping up a short program of cruises on the U.S. East Coast. Sailing from New York City, the ship is operating a final Bermuda itinerary before returning to Port Canaveral – its homeport for the upcoming winter season.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Sailing from New York City, the Norwegian Breakaway is offering a series of seven-night cruises to Canada and New England. Set to be repeated through early November, the ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Newport, Portland, Bar Harbor, Saint John and Halifax.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Norwegian Epic is currently offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Spain, France and Italy, the itinerary features calls to Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, Ajaccio, Livorno, Civitavecchia and Naples.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Norwegian Gem is presently based in Italy for a series of Greek Islands and Croatia cruises. With seven nights, the itineraries include visit to popular ports in the region such as Dubrovnik, Mykonos and Santorini.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Norwegian ship in Europe, the Jade is offering destination-intensive cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. In addition to Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, the vessel is also set to visit Israel in October and November.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Norwegian Pearl is presently offering open-jaw Canada and New England itineraries that sail between Quebec City and Boston. In October, the vessel is set to reprise its Bermuda cruises before repositioning to Miami for the winter season.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Jewel is wrapping up a summer program in Alaska ahead of a winter season in the Mexican Riviera and Latin America. Starting in October, the ship is set to offer cruises to ports in both regions departing from Los Angeles, San Diego and Panama City.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hawaii

Norwegian’s Hawaii-based ship, the Pride of America continues to offer a year-round schedule of inter-island cruises. The U.S.-flagged vessel sails from Honolulu every Saturday, offering an itinerary that visits Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is presently cruising in Northern Europe. Before repositioning to the Mediterranean in October, the vessel is offering a series of ten-night British Island itineraries that sail between Amsterdam and Southampton.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Northern Europe

Concluding a summer program in Europe, the Norwegian Star is currently offering ten-night cruises to Western and Northern Europe. In November, the ship is set to sail varied itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to South America for the upcoming winter season.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun is offering Alaska and Canada itineraries. Sailing from Seattle, the vessel offers a series of five- to nine-night cruises visiting the Glacier Bay, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Juneau, Victoria and others.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Spirit is offering a final Alaska and Canada cruise before repositioning to Hawaii and the South Pacific. Starting on Oct. 19, the 1999-built ship is kicking off a fall program in the region that includes seven- to 12-night cruises departing from Honolulu and Papeete.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Currently the only Norwegian ship sailing in the Caribbean, the Sky is offering week-long cruises to the region departing from its Miami homeport. Planned itineraries include visits to popular destinations, such as Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Harvest Caye.