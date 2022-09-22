Royal Caribbean Proposes Refinancing on High-Interest Debt

Royal Caribbean Cruises Toady announced that it has commenced a private offering of senior guaranteed notes due 2029 for an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion and a concurrent private offering of senior secured notes due 2029, for an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Senior Guaranteed Notes and the Senior Secured Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem all its outstanding 9.125% Priority Guaranteed Notes due 2023 and 10.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, respectively, concurrently with the respective closing of the Senior Guaranteed Notes and Senior Secured Notes offerings (including to pay fees and expenses in connection with such redemptions).

The Senior Guaranteed Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by RCI Holdings LLC, which owns 100% of the equity interests of certain of the Company's wholly-owned vessel-owning subsidiaries.

The Senior Secured Notes will be guaranteed by Celebrity Cruises Inc., Celebrity Cruises Holdings Inc. and certain of the Company's wholly-owned vessel owning subsidiaries. The Senior Secured Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by 26 of the Company's vessels and material intellectual property of the Company in an amount not to exceed permitted capacity under the Company's existing indebtedness.

The closing of each offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other offering..