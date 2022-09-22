Lloyd Werft and Stay Sea Design Launch Concept ALBATROSS

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven has collaborated with STAY SEA DESIGN and developed the ALBATROSS, a green-yacht concept.

The ALBATROSS concept is based on using the three naturally occurring resources including wind, solar and sea water.

The ambition and desire is to reduce the CO2 footprint and energy consumption by 40%, as a result of adding these free fuels into the equation, the company said.

Thus making the vessel more socially acceptable, minimizing its impact on the environment and resulting in a greatly reduced running cost. This will be realized using rigid Sail technology, which discreetly fold away when not in use, assisting the ships pro­pulsion.

Able to deliver approximately 1200kW of free propulsion power with fair Winds and alone could potentially achieve speeds in the region of 7 knots. With the installation of 1150 sqm of photovoltaic Solar panels, 280kW of peak power per hour can be harvested, resulting in a real world average of 120kW per hour over 24 hours.

The design also includes 5 vertical wind turbines installed on the upper deck, allowing the vessel to capture up to 50kW of elec­trical power per hour, day and night when conditions are favorable.

While in anchor/harbor mode, energy is generated by 6 methanol fuel cells of 200kW each, assisted by the wind and solar free fuel generators with a 4MW Lithium ion battery storage application allowing free pow­er to be captured 24 hours a day.

The vessel utilizes a DC Grid for controlling and delivering all energy suppliers and consumers.

Main Engines are powered using conventional marine gas oil, as there is little alternative for longer voyages, but consumption is reduced while utilizing the rigid wing sail technology.

Should there be a market shortage of methanol fuel, or unavailable due to remote geographical location, power can be generated via one of the two installed 1000kW shaft generator attached to each gearbox of the main drive application.