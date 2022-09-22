Starboard Cruise Services, Carnival Cruise Line Extend Retail Partnership

Starboard Cruise Services and Carnival Cruise Line have announced the extension of their long-standing retail partnership for five more years, according to a press release.

In addition to introducing Starboard as the chosen retail partner for Carnival's new Carnival Celebration, the partnership extension covers Starboard's current fleet of nine Carnival ships, according to Starboard Cruise Services.

“Our extensive and successful partnership with Carnival Cruise Line uniquely positions us to build upon our track record of keeping families at the center of our retail offerings and bringing to life fun retail vacation experiences,” commented Lisa Bauer, president and chief executive officer, Starboard.

Starboard’s contributions to Carnival’s shopping options include showcasing recognized LVMH brands, exclusive first-at-sea collection offerings, innovative retail concepts, and rich market insights, as Starboard highlights.

“Our dedicated account team of industry experts is excited to continue taking Carnival’s memorable vacation retail concepts to the next level with new offerings and a revamped commercial model,” added Bauer.

Since joining forces in 1992, Starboard and Carnival have been inviting guests to “fun” shopping experiences onboard, and they continue to deliver custom-designed merchandise to sea. Starboard offers Carnival guests a plethora of shopping options onboard the Carnival Dream, Freedom, Horizon, Legend, Magic, Miracle, Pride, Sunrise, and Sunshine, ranging from socially-responsible accessories to vintage luxury items, as well as an extensive list of Carnival-branded products.

“As retailers, we saw more opportunity to really kick it up a notch on Carnival Celebration, so we’re excited to see how our guests love our new offerings as much as our classics,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations, Carnival Cruise Line.

When the Carnival Celebration debuts later this year, guests can expect to shop first-at-sea brand collectibles, destination-inspired merchandise, and the biggest logo selection offered across Carnival’s fleet.