Trimline Modernizes 56 Suites on Ultra-Luxury Europa

A Trimline team has just returned to the UK after the implementation of 56 modernized suites aboard the Europa of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises which was recently drydocked at Blohm+Voss in Hamburg.

Works included the installation of new flooring, fixed furniture, soft furnishings and light fittings, to give the high-end suites a new bright and airy feeling.

The 60-strong team of experienced Trimline joiners, laborers, carpet fitters, hard surface repairers, french polishers, decorators, leather repairers, upholsterers and electricians spent 2 weeks carrying out the transformation of the suites.

By using their Trimline App (TAPP) software, Trimline’s on-site managers were able to assign tasks to specific trades and individuals during the refit, to ensure maximum efficiency throughout, the company said.

This was the first time Hapag-Lloyd had used TAPP - initial feedback is very positive, in particular the progress monitoring and means of recording area inspections to sign-off were found to be extremely beneficial. In addition, during the refit they were able to request enhancements to their personal dashboards, which were made within a couple of hours.

Logistics Manager Tegan Shamley was on-site to oversee all material movements during the refit.

“During the pre-planning stage Project Manager Richard Atkins had planned for there being little room to store materials on-board, due to the size of the vessel. We were then fully prepared and had a plan for daily organization and control of material movement, to ensure the team had all supplies they needed to hand in a just-in-time manner," said Shamley.

As a result of efficiencies made and their superior planning expertise, Trimline was delighted to complete the work 24 hours early, which gave Hapag-Lloyd Cruises the opportunity to handover to house-keeping a day earlier than planned. This gave them extra time to prepare the suites for guests.

Gabi Haupt, Lead Product Management Europa at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, said: “We are very happy with the renovated suites on our EUROPA, they have such a modern, light and beautiful atmosphere and look. During the implementation in the yard, it was a pleasure for our team working with Trimline on this challenging project and we would like to express our sincere thank you to the whole team.”

Director of Projects, Naomi Cooper, oversaw all aspects of the project from pre-planning to on-site completion.

“I’m so proud of the team. From pre-planning to project completion, they have all worked in a united manner, focused on delivering a fantastic refit. The expertise of the team, use of TAPP and the meticulous management of daily on-site materials movement, all contributed to us completing the project 24-hours ahead of time”