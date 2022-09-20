Le Havre Announces New Terminal Project

Le Havre is set to build a new modern and efficient cruise terminal ready to take three ships all with shore power connections,

The new facility will be able to process 13,000 guests, and was announced earlier this week by local politicians and port officials in the French port.

The 100 million euro project will help position the port as a leading destination as the region expects to grow to 600,000 annual guests by 2030, according to local officials.

The new terminal is set to be interfaced into the city, so to speak, with a park area and the potential to host concerts and other major events.

Marine work has already started, while major construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with a targeted completion date of 2025.