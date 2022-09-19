Carnival Cruise Line Unveils New Art Installation at Port Tampa Bay

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed a new art installation created by 15-year-old Tampa artist and conservationist Ryan Moralevitz in honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

As part of the special ceremony, Moralevitz shared the five sculptures he created from items collected through numerous cleanups in the Tampa Bay area. The sculptures depict a seahorse, octopus, shark, sea turtle, and dolphin, all made of discarded items including bottle caps, food cans, and metal utensils.

According to a press release, at four years old, Moralevitz began conducting beach cleanups and today, his project The Fishes Wishes sells his art to raise money and awareness for the Ocean Conservancy and Tampa Bay Watch. To further support Ryan’s mission, Carnival made a surprise contribution of $5,000 to The Fishes Wishes during the event.

“I am extremely appreciative to Carnival and other likeminded companies that strive to make environmentally conscious decisions to keep the oceans clean and thriving,” said Moralevitz.

Carnival Vice President of Environmental Operations Richard Pruitt, Port Tampa Bay executives and board members, and Moralevitz joined Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce and Visit Tampa Bay leaders, as well as representatives from Tampa Bay conservation groups for the celebratory event. Pruitt thanked Tampa Bay community leaders for their support in bringing the art exhibit to the cruise terminal and joining with Carnival to honor Ryan and highlight the importance of ocean preservation.

“International Coastal Cleanup Day is a great opportunity to further our efforts towards a more sustainable future, and we are grateful for Ryan’s commitment to conservation and for lending his talent to make these amazing sculptures possible,” said Pruitt. “Art has the ability to cross barriers and unite us, and by blending art and ocean sustainability, these sculptures will inspire and promote our mission of advancing environmental stewardship while preserving the ocean for generations to come.”

Carnival Cruise Line team members, both shipboard and shoreside, also celebrated International Coastal Cleanup Day by participating in a fleetwide cleanup of waterways surrounding home and destination ports.