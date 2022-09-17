Paul Gauguin Cruises Unveils 2024 Sailings

Paul Gauguin Cruises has unveiled a preview of its 2024 itineraries onboard the MS Paul Gauguin, according to a press release.

Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific are among the destinations explored by the cruise line's 33 voyages over seven itineraries. Reservations will open on September 22, 2022, and guests who book early will receive up to a 30 percent discount on all-inclusive fares starting at $2,990 per guest on cruises of 7, 10, 11, and 14 nights. according to Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“Drawing upon our intimate familiarity with these islands, we are thrilled to introduce new itineraries with inaugural visits to little-explored tropical gems. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard the beloved Gauguin for an unforgettable journey where our officers and staff will deliver the warm and genuine service that has been our hallmark for over 24 years,” said Navin Sawhney, chief executive officer Americas, Paul Gauguin Cruises and Ponant.

The cruise line is debuting a seven-night More Society Islands & Tahiti itinerary that includes a return to Raiatea, as well as a 14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus voyage that feature first-time visits to Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, and Hakahau, Ua Pou in the Marquesas Islands.

Highlights of the 2024 sailings include more Bora Bora with overnights in Moorea, as well as a visit to the line's private islet, Motu Mahana on Taha'a, on every cruise. Itineraries also offer visits to the Cook Islands, the Marquesas Islands, and the Fijian Islands, as well as the Kingdom of Tonga and Fakarava's UNESCO-listed Biosphere in the Tuamotus.

Sample itineraries:

Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus - 14 nights / 5 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Fakarava, Tuamotus • Omoa, Fatu Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Atuona, Hiva Oa, Marquesas Islands • Hapatoni, Tahuata, Marquesas Islands • Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva, Marquesas Islands • Hakahau, Ua Pou, Marquesas Islands • Rangiroa, Tuamotus • Bora Bora, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands • Tahiti

Tahiti & the Society Islands - 7 nights / 6 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Moorea, Society Islands (overnight) • Tahiti

Society Islands & Tuamotus - 10 nights / 6 sailings

Tahiti, Society Islands • Huahine, Society Islands • Bora Bora, Society Islands (overnight) • Rangiroa, Tuamotus • Fakarava, Tuamotus • Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Society Islands • Moorea, Society Islands (overnight) • Tahiti

Except for two 14-night itineraries between Papeete and Lautoka, Fiji that cross the International Date Line, all voyages sail round-trip from Papeete, Tahiti.