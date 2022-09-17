Port of Halifax Receives Maiden Call by Roald Amundsen

Hurtigruten’s Roald Amundsen called on the Port of Halifax for the first time this week, becoming the first hybrid cruise ship to enter the port, according to a press release.

The Roald Amundsen arrived at Berth 23 on Saturday morning and was welcomed by port staff and the Halifax Port Authority, according to the port.

“As an organization, the Halifax Port Authority is committed to incorporating sustainability into everything that we do. We are working with our partners in cruise to create the conditions for a more sustainable industry, and we are encouraged by innovations like this that help to move the industry forward,” said Allan Gray, president and chief executive officer, Halifax Port Authority.

The Hurtigruten vessel is the world's first hybrid cruise ship, with low-emission engines powered by battery power. Excess energy from the ship's engines is stored in battery packs, allowing the ship to operate entirely on electricity for short periods of time. The vessel's fuel consumption and carbon emissions are reduced by 20 percent thanks to this green technology.