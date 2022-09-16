Ambassador Cruise Line Names Glynn Perkin As Chief Technology Officer

Ambassador Cruise Line has appointed Glynn Perkin as its chief technology officer, according to a press release.

Perkin is the most recent addition to the company's executive management team, and as chief technology officer, he will be responsible for overall IT strategy and management of the company's technology infrastructure both on land and at sea, according to Ambassador Cruise Line.

“Glynn’s extensive consumer IT skillset and proven track record during his career will help drive continued success as Ambassador maintains its upward trajectory, with strong sales and positive feedback for cruises aboard our first ship, Ambience, and our second ship, Ambition, to launch in 2023,” said Christian Verhounig, chief executive officer, Ambassador Cruise Line.

The position also entails making Ambassador's customer journey more digitally forward thinking in order to meet sustainability goals and reduce paper usage on board.

“It is an exciting time to be joining the Ambassador team, and I look forward to leading on ensuring the brand’s technology resources and processes are the most efficient and impactful they can be, helping drive business development and optimizing sales,” Perkin stated about his new role.

Perkin has over 20 years of experience building highly secure consumer IT infrastructures and joined Ambassador after working for Net-A-Porter for ten years and Strike for five years. During his career, he helped Net-A-business Porter's grow from £50 million to over £1 billion in annual revenue, and he helped Strike grow to become the UK's second largest single branded estate agency. He has extensive experience developing infrastructure across multiple countries and currencies in consumer goods and other high-growth industries.

The company further announced that interim chief technology officer Gary Hides will shift his focus towards his IT company Castus after 18 months at Ambassador.