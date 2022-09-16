Tillberg Design of Sweden: Lead Architects for New Sun Princess

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) are the coordinating architects for a completely new generation of ships for Princess Cruises, starting with the Sun Princess which is set to sail in 2024.

In addition to designing several iconic key areas onboard, TDoS have also led the development of the design identity of the new platform, according to a statement.

The architecture of the ship is light and transparent, the company said, with authentic and natural finishes and textures, and with a fresh touch of a relaxing coastal lifestyle.

The smooth, clean lines and design aesthetics have also been inspired by the Seawitch icon as popularized in the original "Love Boat" TV series.

Being the largest ships ever built in Italy, the first vessel will be delivered in Monfalcone in early 2024, followed by the second in spring 2025. The first steel for the first of two cruise ships was recently cut at Centro Servizi Navali in San Giorgio di Nogaro.

Fredrik Johansson, Partner & Executive Director, said: “We’ve had an extremely creative and innovative collaboration period, working closely together with Princess Cruises and the HAL Group to define what the Princess brand stands for today - and how it will develop over a 15-20 year period. It’s a wider scope than designing the ship’s interiors, which is great in itself. It’s about helping to develop a very well-establised and strong brand into something that stays prosperous and relevant far into the future. It’s incredibly inspiring, and a fantastic vote of confidence from one of the biggest players in our industry”.

Incidentally, Robert Tillberg designed the original “Love Boat” (or Pacific Princess), which, among many other groundbreaking features, contained the word’s first atrium on a ship.