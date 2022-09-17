Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Offers Pre-Christmas Discount

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering a 10 percent discount on select pre-Christmas break cruises, for bookings completed by September 30, 2022, according to a press release.

“After what has been a hot and sunny summer in the UK, the turn of the seasons is upon us and already we are starting to see the longer nights draw in and the temperature starting to cool. What that brings with it is a yearning to get that next adventure booked and to have something in the diary to look forward to,” commented Jackie Martin, director of marketing and sales, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The offer is available on a number of cruises that will take guests both to European Christmas markets and to southern destinations.

“These sailings are the perfect chance to get away ahead of the Christmas festivities at home. Whether you’re looking to meander the streets of some of Europe’s most wonderful Christmas markets, I am sure there will be a cruise to tempt you,” added Martin.

Sailings featured in the promotion include:

“European Christmas Markets”, departing from Portsmouth on December 2, 2022. Prices start from £810 per person when booked by September 30, 2022.

Itinerary: Portsmouth, England – Zeebrugge, Belgium – Gothenburg, Sweden – Copenhagen, Denmark – Cruising Kiel Canal, Germany – Hamburg, Germany – Portsmouth, England



“River Cities and German Christmas Markets”, departing from Liverpool on December 5, 2022. Prices start from £630 per person when booked by September 30, 2022.

Itinerary: Liverpool, England – Cruising North Sea Canal, Netherlands – Amsterdam, Netherlands (overnight stay) – Cruising River Elbe, Germany – Hamburg, Germany (overnight stay) – Liverpool, England