Quark Expeditions Launches Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience

Quark Expeditions has launched its Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience during its sailing of the Northwest Passage: Epic High Arctic itinerary on August 30, according to a press release.

Guests onboard the Ultramarine raved about the Inuit fusion-style dining experience in the Balena restaurant, hosted by Greenlandic chefs Peter Berthelsen and Miki Siegstad, according to Quark Expeditions.

“Tundra to Table, developed in partnership with Inuit chefs, is the only exclusively Inuit culinary experience of its kind, offering guests a one-of-a-kind adventure into the Inuit food and culture of Greenland and Nunavut. We’re so pleased for our guests who were fortunate to enjoy this innovative on-ship culinary and cultural experience, and we’re equally pleased for the Inuit chefs who had the opportunity to share the stories of their people through food,” said Alex McNeil, director of expedition experience and innovation, Quark Expeditions.

Siegstad spoke with guests about the origins of the food served in this culinary experience, as well as elements of Inuit cooking in Greenland and Nunavut. Among the dishes featured on the menu are south Greenlandic lamb served with layers of sliced potatoes, sweet turnip ragu, pickled angelica, and wild gravy.

The experience will be offered in the following 2023 Arctic seasons sailings:

Northwest Passage: Epic High Arctic

Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin

Arctic Express Canada: The Heart of the Northwest Passage

Canada’s Remote Arctic: Northwest Passage to Ellesmere and Axel Heiberg Islands

Best of the Western Arctic: Canada and Greenland