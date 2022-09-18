P&O and Vanuatu Partner to Enable Return to Cruising

P&O Cruises Australia has partnered with Vanuatu authorities to collaborate and restart cruising to the area, according to a press release.

Two P&O cruise ships will depart from Australia in November to test protocols and procedures in Vanuatu, paving the way for the resumption of cruising to the archipelago, according to the company.

“Following on from the reopening of cruising to New Zealand, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu’s decision to reopen completes the network of cruise destinations that makes the Pacific one of the world’s most dynamic regions for cruise tourism,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia.

The reopening of Vanuatu's maritime border to cruise tourism builds on a decades-long relationship with the cruise line, which has included the employment of hundreds of Ni Vanuatu crew on its ships.

“We are grateful to the government of Vanuatu for placing their confidence in P&O Cruises Australia to help pave the way for the broader reintroduction of cruising to their country We respect the government’s decision to reintroduce cruising in such a careful and respectful way and reaffirm our commitment to Vanuatu’s island communities for whom cruising is such an important part of their economic life,” added Fitzgerald.

Guests onboard the Pacific Encounter, which departs from Brisbane on November 5, will be the first to return to Vanuatu, with a call in Port Vila on November 9. The Pacific Adventure will then visit Mystery Island on November 14, Port Vila on November 19, and Santo on November 20 after departing from Sydney on November 14.