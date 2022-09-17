National Geographic Expeditions Partners with Intercruises

National Geographic Expeditions has partnered with Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services to work together in the field of cruise shore experiences with the launch of the National Geographic Day Tours, according to a press release.

The National Geographic Day Tours is a collection of full-day and half-day itineraries that will debut in the summer of 2023, initially in Mediterranean locales before expanding to more locations worldwide. All tours adhere to the standards of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and will center on issues like preservation, culture, and history, according to National Geographic Expeditions.

“National Geographic Day Tours is just one more way we are expanding our National Geographic storytelling and travel opportunities around the globe, and we look forward to the new tours that our travelers will experience soon,” commented Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president, National Geographic Expeditions.

The 48 National Geographic Day Tours will include excursions in Marseille, Rome, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Funchal, Tenerife, Arrecife, Dubrovnik, Naples, Corfu, Kusadasi, Athens, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini, among other locations.

“The trend is clear: Cruise guests are looking for authentic experiences with a strong and educational story to tell – and these National Geographic Day Tours deliver and surpass those expectations,” added Virginia Quintairos, business development director, Intercruises.

Sample Tours:

Tarquinia and Vulci, Italy: “The Heritage of the Etruscans”

This tour goes in depth into Etruscan civilization by visiting the Etruscan Necropolis of Tarquinia and the Archeological Park of Vulci.

Barcelona, Spain: “The Secrets of Restoration”

This tour emphasizes the importance of art conservation by introducing visitors to an expert restorer at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia, who will take them on a private tour of the museum's restoration rooms.

Dubrovnik, Croatia: “The Benefits and Flavors of Oyster Farming”

The theme of this tour is sustainability, as guests learn about the benefits of oyster farming and how it aids in the regeneration of the marine ecosystem.