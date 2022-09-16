UnCruise Adventures Unveils 2023 Belize Eclipse Cruise

UnCruise Adventures has unveiled an extended sailing onboard the Safari Voyager in time for the annular eclipse in 2023, according to a press release.

The nine-day cruise will depart on October 13, 2023, and will allow guests to experience landscapes, natural surroundings, and ocean views while sailing with experienced guides and witnessing the eclipse off the coast of Belize, according to UnCruise Adventures.

“Our first season has shown the interest is high for Belize. It will offer a bonus with our exclusive Eclipse, Rivers & Reefs sailing in 2023,” he states. “What a special time to be onboard. Some people go their whole lives without seeing an eclipse. Now we have the perfect vantage point for viewing onboard in the Caribbean surrounded by natural beauty,” said Dan Blanchard, chief executive officer, UnCruise Adventures.

The Safari Voyager will provide viewing for the eclipse as well as a celebratory toast with the crew before sailing to Ranguana Caye and departing the following day for Las Escobas Rainforest and Tapon Creek Nature Reserve. The vessel will then call in Guatemala to visit the Kekchi Mayan community, before continuing to Punta Gorda and Payne's Creek National Park.

The Belize Eclipse cruise is suitable for both children and adults aged 8 to 98, with rates beginning at $6,900 per person.