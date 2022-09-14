Norwegian Cruise Line’s The Great Cruise Cookoff To Debut on September 15

Norwegian Cruise Line’s “Embark with NCL” series continues with “The Great Cruise Cookoff,” premiering on September 15, 2022, according to a press release.

In the latest episode of the series, chefs will battle each other head to head for a chance to have their dish featured on the Norwegian Prima’s menu, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

The episode will highlight the line’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine by presenting a cooking show-off between its chefs. The competition is hosted by Simon Akinwolere, cruise director, Norwegian Prima, and Christian Pratsch, senior director of culinary development, Norwegian Cruise Line.

"We have a history of delivering some of the best cuisine at sea," commented Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer, Norwegian Cruise Line.

In "The Great Cruise Cookoff," corporate executive chefs Michael Koertgen and Didier Lailheugue, as well as director of culinary operations Eric Bilodeau, are given 60 minutes to create three dishes using three different ingredients and win the competition.

"We are investing heavily in our food and beverage experience so what better way to get the creative juices flowing than a friendly competition amongst our talented chefs. Sommer continued, ‘The Great Cruise Cookoff’ invites viewers into the kitchen and gives them a seat at the table to witness the behind-the-scenes action. I can’t wait for our guests to see, smell and savor the winning dish!"

Guests onboard the Norwegian Prima can choose from 18 dining options, including Mediterranean restaurants, sushi bars, and the line's Indulge Food Hall. Norwegian Cruise Line is investing in food and beverage by sourcing its products from around the world and increasing staff numbers in the culinary sector.