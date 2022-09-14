Lindblad Expeditions Appoints John Delaney as SVP Global Sales

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings announced today it has named John Delaney as Senior Vice President, Global Sales, effective immediately.

Delaney most recently served as President of Windstar Cruises, with management oversight for all aspects of worldwide operations for the line. He also served as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn Cruise Line; Vice President of Revenue Marketing for Holland America Line, and Director of Special Projects for Carnival Corporation.

Prior to his cruise experience, Delaney held senior roles at The Walt Disney Company and The Cheesecake Factory Restaurant Group.

He has served on various non-profit Board of Directors and currently serves on the board of The Seattle Aquarium and New York based Reach the World. He also serves on the College of Hospitality Advisory Board for California State University at Long Beach.

In his role with Lindblad Expeditions, Delaney will lead their travel advisor, group, charter, and wholesale sales efforts, as well as develop new capabilities in revenue management. He will also be leading the company’s international sales growth, working to expand Lindblad’s reach around the globe, according to a press release.

“John’s appointment underscores our commitment to building a world class team as we continue to grow our fleet and adventure travel experiences around the world,” stated Dolf Berle CEO of Lindblad Expeditions. “His proven leadership, industry expertise and business acumen will add immeasurably in building the sales platform globally as we execute on our growth strategy.”

“I have been fortunate in my career to work for some of the world's best brands and I am incredibly honored to be joining Lindblad, the undisputed leader in authentic expedition travel,” said Delaney. “It is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to helping them achieve their vision and growth plans.”