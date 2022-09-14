Virgin Voyages to Offer Four One-Way Sailings Across the World in 2023-2024

Virgin Voyages is set to offer four new one-way sailings across the world during the 2023-2024 winter season.

Sailing in Asia, Australia and the Caribbean, the repositioning voyages will be offered by the Resilient Lady and the new Brilliant Lady.

Departing from Miami on Dec. 24, 2023, the Brilliant Lady will offer a five-night itinerary that ends in Puerto Rico.

In addition to two full days at sea, the holiday sailing features visits to Puerto Plata and St. Croix before ending in San Juan.

After completing its inaugural season in Australia, the Resilient Lady is set to offer what Virgin calls “epic” repositioning voyages to Europe.

Sailing in March and April 2024, the three two-week sailings can be combined into a single six-week trip that links Australia to Greece.

The first one-way segment departs from Sydney on Mar. 27, 2024. Before reaching its final destination in Singapore, the 15-night voyage sails to Airlie Beach, Cairns, Darwin and Benoa.

Continuing its way to Europe, the Resilient Lady embarks on the second segment of the positioning sailing on Apr. 11, 2024. Sailing from Singapore to Dubai, the 14-night itinerary features calls to Port Klang, Phuket, Colombo, Goa and Mumbai.

The next segment starts on Apr. 25,2024, and sails from Dubai to Piraeus. In addition to a transit of the Suez Canal, the voyage includes visits to ports in the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, including Santorini, Rhodes, Alexandria and Safaga.

Third and fourth in a series of four cruise ships known as Virgin’s Lady Ships, the Resilient Lady and the Brilliant Lady are set to debut in 2023.

While the first will enter service in time for a summer program in the Mediterranean, the second is set to launch service in Q4.

With the addition of early 2024 voyages, Virgin’s four-ship deployment now includes itineraries to more than 100 destinations across four different continents.

According to the company, the three- to 15-night voyages were designed to “offer something” for everyone.