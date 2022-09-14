AmaWaterways Launches Longest River Sailing Onboard the AmaMora

AmaWaterways has unveiled its longest river sailing onboard the AmaMora for 2024 with the “Seven River Journey - Spring and Summer Editions” itineraries, according to a press release.

This is the company's longest expedition, which lasts for 49 nights, with guests sailing the length of the Rhine and Danube rivers, as well as the Danube Delta region leading to the Black Sea, according to AmaWaterways.

“Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021, we have received tremendous demand from travelers who are looking to spend extra time immersing themselves in beautiful destinations throughout Europe,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder, AmaWaterways.

Guests who book their Seven River Journeys for 2024 will be treated to a variety of experiences while learning about the region's unique history, as well as cultural and culinary traditions.

The company's 2024 journeys will also include a seven-day exploration of the Danube Delta, which will include visits to six towns and a folklore event in the Moldovan port of Giurgiulesti.

“With the widespread popularity of these immersive longer itineraries, we are thrilled to announce that the 2024 Spring and Summer Editions showcase enriching itineraries onboard a single, award-winning ship – making it easy for guests to sit back, relax and enjoy the unparalleled experience of cruising seamlessly between the North Sea and the Black Sea visiting the historical sites and rich culture of the 15 countries in between.”

Itineraries:

Seven River Journey: Spring 2024 Edition

Sailing on April 22, 2024, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, and ending on June 10, 2024, in Giurgiu, Romania, with calls on 15 European countries

Seven River Journey: Summer 2024 Edition

The summer edition sailing begins on June 10, 2024, in Giurgiu, Romania, and ends on July 29, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Guests will sail the length of the Danube before entering the Main-Danube Canal and continuing on to the Rhine, Main, and Moselle rivers, as well as the Scheldt, Maas, and Waal waterways in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The itineraries for the 2024 Seven River Journey will also feature gratuities onboard and ashore, a selection of small-group excursions, free laundry services, souvenirs, and a committed cruise manager.