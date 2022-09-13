Methanol Institute Welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as Member

The Methanol Institute (MI) has announced Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Norwegian) as its newest member.

The press release said that Norwegian has a long-term climate action strategy with a commitment to pursue net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through reducing carbon intensity, investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program.

Norwegian is said to be continuously exploring avenues such as partnerships, including with the Methanol Institute, to champion these efforts and is committed to investing in research and development to improve its footprint and meet regulatory requirements.

“We are pleased to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a member,” said MI CEO Gregory Dolan. “The cruise segment is an important part of the global maritime industry, and MI looks forward to working with Norwegian as they explore the use of methanol as a key component of their climate action strategy.”

“Norwegian joined the Methanol Institute to collaborate, share and adapt solutions alongside the Institute’s members of methanol producers, distributors and technology providers,” said Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations at Norwegian. “In its participation, Norwegian will share key learnings from its feasibility assessment of retrofitting existing engines to operate with dual fuels – diesel and methanol. We are committed to doing our part to work with our strategic partners to collectively try to find a viable long-term solution to net zero.”