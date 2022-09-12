EMCS Industries Partners with Cathelco on Services and New Installations

EMCS Industries has partnered with Cathelco Limited to provide parts, services, and new installations for Cathelco products in addition to their catalog of antifouling solutions, according to a press release.

Through this agreement, EMCS Industries will be able to provide a focused antifouling and anti-corrosion provider to North American customers, according to EMCS.

“EMCS Industries and Cathelco Limited have a shared history and aligned values that began in Canada 67 years ago, we are excited for this next chapter,” said Trevor Tasker, president & chief executive officer, EMCS Industries Ltd.

Executives at EMCS are confident that this collaboration will improve the company's current service and expand its product and service offerings to North American customers, while both companies’ intention is to collaborate further.

EMCS Industries and Cathelco Limited intend to collaborate on extensive research and development as they seek more sustainable antifouling and anti-corrosion solutions. The two companies will continue to search for opportunities to grow through combined efforts, investment, and expertise.