Tarragona

Paul Gauguin Cruises Launches Promotion for Accredited Partners

Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering gift cards and free cruises to accredited partners with its “Sell 4 Earn 1 More” promotion, running through November 30, 2022, according to a press release.

The offering includes $250 gift cards from Amazon, as well as a free seven-night cruise for every four tickets the travel partners sell, according to Paul Gaugin Cruises.

“Our PEARLS advisors are essential to the continued success of Paul Gauguin Cruises and this promotion allows us to reward them for their dedication and loyalty as they grow their business,” commented Liz Coleman, vice president of sales, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

The cruise line’s “Partners Earn Added Rewards and Learn to Sell” (PEARLS) training program provides travel professionals with a deeper understanding of its destinations and the brand.

“All travel advisors are invited to become a PEARLS advisor – the accreditation can be completed during the promotional period – so that they too grow their business and be rewarded for their efforts,” added Coleman. 

Accredited travel partners receive extra resources such as sales and marketing training and tools, advance notice of special promotions, bonus commission coupons, advance notice of FAM invitations, enhanced travel opportunities, as well as a dedicated Facebook page.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

RAK

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report