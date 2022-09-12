Tarragona

Carnival Cruise Line to Reintroduce Dr. Seuss Breakfast

Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast

Carnival Cruise Line aims to keep families entertained onboard with the “Green Eggs and Ham” breakfast relaunch as part of the Seuss at Sea program available across its fleet beginning October 1, according to a press release.

The relaunch of the breakfast is one of the several experiences featured on the program, which is an exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and an ode to Dr. Seuss’ books, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

The 1960s classic "Green Eggs and Ham" is brought to life across Carnival Cruise Line's fleet, with guests encouraged to "pack their imagination and their appetites." The breakfast includes special appearances and meet and greet photo opportunities with Dr. Seuss characters, and is open to all ages.

The breakfast features unique menu items and classic offerings, ranging from green eggs and ham to fruit, pancake stacks, french toast, "Moose Juice" and "Goose Juice," and much more, accompanied by bright colors and decorative patterns. The “Green Eggs and Ham” breakfast is offered once per cruise.

The Seuss at Sea program, available across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, also includes youth, family, dining, and entertainment activities inspired by Dr. Seuss, such as the Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time, which begins on November 1, and the Dr. Seuss Bookville family reading venue, available on select ships on select ships, that includes character interactions, Dr. Seuss toys and games, and popular movies shown on board.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

AB InBev

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Taiwan

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today