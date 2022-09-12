Carnival Cruise Line to Reintroduce Dr. Seuss Breakfast

Carnival Cruise Line aims to keep families entertained onboard with the “Green Eggs and Ham” breakfast relaunch as part of the Seuss at Sea program available across its fleet beginning October 1, according to a press release.

The relaunch of the breakfast is one of the several experiences featured on the program, which is an exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and an ode to Dr. Seuss’ books, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

The 1960s classic "Green Eggs and Ham" is brought to life across Carnival Cruise Line's fleet, with guests encouraged to "pack their imagination and their appetites." The breakfast includes special appearances and meet and greet photo opportunities with Dr. Seuss characters, and is open to all ages.

The breakfast features unique menu items and classic offerings, ranging from green eggs and ham to fruit, pancake stacks, french toast, "Moose Juice" and "Goose Juice," and much more, accompanied by bright colors and decorative patterns. The “Green Eggs and Ham” breakfast is offered once per cruise.

The Seuss at Sea program, available across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, also includes youth, family, dining, and entertainment activities inspired by Dr. Seuss, such as the Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time, which begins on November 1, and the Dr. Seuss Bookville family reading venue, available on select ships on select ships, that includes character interactions, Dr. Seuss toys and games, and popular movies shown on board.