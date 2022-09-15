Tarragona

Emerald Cruises Unveils Caribbean Season

Emerald Azzurra

Emerald Cruises has confirmed that the Emerald Azzurra and the Emerald Sakara will spend 2023 and 2024 in the Caribbean and Central America and the cruise line has unveiled a series of offers to commemorate the itineraries, according to a press release.

The cruise line will be providing a complimentary premium drinks package worth $114 per couple, per day, to guests who complete their booking by September 30, 2022. Additionally, when paying in full 12 months before departure, guests who book a 2023 cruise will also receive up to 20 percent off its cost, according to Emerald Cruises

Emerald Cruises' ten itineraries range from eight to 19 days and will take guests to the Grenadines, Virgin Islands and West Indies, Puerto Rico, Panama, Costa Rica, and Colombia.

Highlighting the selection of sailings, the seven-day British Virgin Islands & French West Indies cruise, sailing round trip from St. John's, Antigua, will call on the Norman Island, Virgin Gorda, and Jost van Dyke. Another highlight in the region is the eight-day Eastern Caribbean & St. Barts itinerary, which sails from Marigot in St. Martin to Bridgetown in Barbados.

The Emerald Azzurra features 50 suites, a large infinity pool, a spa with an infrared sauna, a gym, and a marina platform outfitted with SEABOBs, paddleboards, snorkeling gear, and Gocycle electronic bikes. The upcoming Emerald Sakara will be the brand’s second luxury yacht launching in 2023.

