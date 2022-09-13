GF Piping Systems Introduces Plastic Piping Systems

GF Piping Systems presented solutions to make the maritime industry more sustainable through the use of plastic piping systems at the SMM 2022 in Hamburg recently, according to a press release.

The company introduced metal alternatives such as the Butterfly Valve 565, HEAT-FIT, and COOL-FIT, all of which aim to make maritime piping applications more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable, under the motto "Future Horizons," according to a statement.

“With more than 30 years of experience in this industry, we are very aware of the current challenges. We believe that complete piping solutions consisting of corrosion-free, long-lasting, and cost-effective plastic components can be part of a holistic strategy that makes the maritime sector more sustainable. Therefore, we will continue to focus on future horizons,” said Roberto Chiesa, head of business development marine, GF Piping Systems.

The Butterfly Valve 565 with digital functionality, which was recently certified by DNV and Bureau Veritas, is a new addition to the company's portfolio. It includes a fiber-reinforced polyamide housing, a polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) valve disc, and is pressure and temperature resistant, allowing it to easily replace metal alternatives.

HEAT-FIT, a fire-retardant pipe jacket system that introduces efficient plastic piping systems into L3 applications, was also displayed at the fair. It employs materials from the aerospace and building technology industries and can withstand fire with a temperature of up to 1000°C for 30 minutes at 3 bar. HEAT-FIT is certified by DNV, Bureau Veritas, ABS, and Lloyds Register, and it meets IMO Res, among other safety standards.

In addition, the company displayed COOL-FIT, a pre-insulated system designed to optimize commercial and industrial refrigeration applications. It is up to 60% lighter and 30% more efficient than metal due to its design, for less energy-intensive and more cost-effective operations.