Quark Expeditions Launches September Sale

Quark Expeditions has confirmed a September promotion with up to 35 percent off polar voyages in its Antarctic 2022-2023 and Arctic 2023 sailing seasons, as well as savings for solo travelers, according to a press release.

The deals for the Antarctic 2022-2023 and Arctic 2023 sailing seasons include up to 35 percent savings on select voyages this Antarctic season, up to 25 percent savings on select voyages this Arctic season, and a single travelers supplement on several voyages. In addition to the promotion, guests are only required to pay a US $500 deposit at the time of booking, according to Quark Expeditions.

“We believe that these experiences are not just a vacation, but trips of a lifetime. This time-limited promotion not only offers savings of up to 35%, but we’ve also reduced the deposit to US $500. In addition, solo travelers will be thrilled to know we’re waiving the single travel supplement on most voyages during this promotion,” commented Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales, Quark Expeditions.

According to Lennartz, travel advisors will also benefit from the company's September sale, as they can earn an additional US $1,000 in commissions on select bookings during this sale.

These savings apply to a variety of polar excursions, including South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari, Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent, Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake, Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers, and Wildlife of Svalbard, and Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land, and Air.