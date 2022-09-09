Starlink to Provide Internet Onboard SeaDream I and SeaDream II

SeaDream has partnered with Starlink to provide internet access to guests onboard the SeaDream I and SeaDream II, according to a press release.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, uses a low-Earth orbit capable of supporting high-bandwidth activities such as video streaming, video calls, online gaming, and more, according to SeaDream.

“I am proud to announce that SeaDream is at the forefront of technology, becoming the first boutique travel line to implement Starlink on board. This innovation optimizes our guests’ experience by putting high-speed Internet at their fingertips—so they can stream their favorite entertainment, work remotely, and connect with friends and family back home,” said Andreas Brynestad, president, SeaDream.

SpaceX is able to provide faster internet connection than other systems by placing its Starlink constellation in low-Earth orbit, subsequently reducing the distance that information must travel to reach users.

“The small size of our yachts provides a distinct advantage, in that we can deliver a larger amount of Internet per person on board—quite possibly making us the fastest internet on the seas. In the two short months since introducing Starlink, we have received remarkable positive feedback from guests and crew alike,” Brynestad added.

This project is part of SeaDream's $10 million renovation investment to bring both the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II up to modern maritime standards. Their modernizations include a variety of touchpoints, with each upgrade designed to meet the increasing needs of guests.