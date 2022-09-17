Viking To Offer Longitudinal World Cruises in 2023

Viking is offering new expedition world voyages in 2023.

To be operated by the company’s purpose-built exploration ships, the Longitudinal World Cruises will sail between Antarctica and the Great Lakes.

According to the company, the itineraries are the “ultimate way to explore the Western Hemisphere” and were envisioned by its Chairman Torstein Hagen.

Three different sailings are currently available onboard the 2021-built Viking Octantis and the 2022-built Viking Polaris.

The first one is set to start in Argentina in March.

After departing from Ushuaia, the Viking Octantis heads south to Antarctica before cruising to Patagonia, the Chilean Fjords, the Panama Canal, Central America, the Caribbean, the U.S. East Coast and more.

Visiting a total of nine countries, the 65-night cruise ends in Milwaukee following, what Viking calls, a scenic transit of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

In September, both the Viking Polaris and the Viking Octantis are set to offer the Longitudinal World Cruises ahead of their winter seasons in the Southern Hemisphere.

After finishing their summer programs in the Great Lakes, the 378-guest vessels offer similar itineraries that sail all the way to Antarctica.

The first to kick off its repositioning cruise will be Polaris. Sailing from Milwaukee, the ship’s 70-night voyage includes visits to ten countries and also sails to Antarctica before arriving in Ushuaia in November.

Departing from Duluth, the Polaris starts its southbound cruise a few days later. With a 71-night itinerary, the repositioning voyage also sails to Antarctica and ten different countries before ending in Argentina.

The three departures include chartered flights linking Ushuaia and Argentina’s capital city, Buenos Aires.

The itineraries also feature optional overland excursions that allow guests to explore additional destinations, such as Machu Picchu, in Peru, and the Galapagos, in Ecuador.

Besides the new Longitudinal World Cruises, Viking is offering three additional global voyages in 2023.

With traditional oceangoing itineraries, the world journeys will be operated by the new Viking Neptune and by the Viking Sky.