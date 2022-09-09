P&O’s Entire Fleet Returns to Australia

The entire P&O Cruises Australia fleet has returned to Australia with the arrival of the Pacific Adventure in Sydney this week, which also became one of the tallest ships to sail under the Sydney Harbour Bridge, according to a press release.

Earlier this week, the Pacific Adventure sailed by the Sydney Heads on her way to the overseas passenger terminal, though festivities surrounding her arrival were tempered out of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, according to P&O.

The Pacific Adventure's arrival was significant for the Sydney Cruise Port, as she will spend the entire year based in the region, taking cruise enthusiasts on itineraries to locations in Australia and the South Pacific.

On October 22, 2022, a three-night comedy cruise will set sail from Sydney as the Adventure's first commercial cruise.

“All of our ship arrivals since the cruise ban was lifted in mid-April have been emotional moments but it is particularly significant to now have all three P&O Cruises Australia ships back home,” said Marguerite Fitzgerald, president, Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia.

The Pacific Encounter is now based in Brisbane for year-round cruising, while the Pacific Adventure is based in Sydney. The Pacific Explorer will sail from Adelaide, Melbourne, Fremantle, and Cairns for its cruise seasons and in 2023, it will operate an extended Auckland cruise season from June to November.

“Pacific Adventure has also returned to Australia just as the South Pacific continues to reopen maritime borders to cruising with New Zealand, Fiji, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea open and Vanuatu hopefully soon to follow. P&O has a 90-year heritage of sailing to the Pacific and we look forward to re-establishing contact with island communities that for decades have welcomed our ships and our guests,” Fitzgerald added.