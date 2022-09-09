Tarragona

Cruise the Saint Lawrence Names Nancy Houley Director of Sustainable Development

Nancy Houley

Cruise the Saint Lawrence has appointed Nancy Houley as their new director of sustainable development, according to a press release.

Houley has ten years of experience supervising cruise sector operations and development at the Port of Québec, and she most recently led a national committee of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities, whose work helped initiate the resumption of cruise operations in Canada, according to the company.

Houley's new responsibilities include coordinating the implementation of the Cruise the Saint Lawrence sustainable development strategy. The association's innovative strategy, built around four key thrusts, 12 goals, and over 35 projects, will create shared value with local communities and industry leaders while reducing the cruise industry's impact on climate change.

With international cruises returning to the region in 2022, Cruise the Saint Lawrence aims to transform the region into a sustainable destination and to promote local initiatives aimed at providing passengers with a quality, eco-responsible reception.

