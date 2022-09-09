Farsounder

Fincantieri To Build Four More Ships for Viking

Viking Mars

Fincantieri has confirmed it will build more ships for Viking as the cruise line has entered into an agreement for the vessels based on an option contract from May 2018.

The total value of the agreements is about euro 1.7 billion.

Deliveries are scheduled respectively in 2026, 2027 and two in 2028, which will round out the Viking fleet at 16-ocean going ships plus two expedition ships. 

For this batch of six vessels, which follows the 10 units ordered from 2012, 

 

