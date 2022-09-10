Chukka to Develop New Adventure Tour at Fort Barrington

Chukka Caribbean Adventures has collaborated with the Antigua and Barbuda Government to create, manage, and operate a new historical eco-adventure tour in Fort Barrington, Antigua, according to a press release.

The project will be funded by both foreign and local investment, with a 20 percent stake available, in time for Antigua Cruise Port's fifth pier to welcome the world's largest cruise ships.

With a growing need for infrastructure, the project will create up to 75 new jobs in construction and hospitality, as well as additional support in the form of transportation providers and more, according to Chukka.

“We are always looking for world-class partners, and in this instance, based on their track record of developing Caribbean tours and attractions, we are excited to welcome this relationship with Chukka. This new attraction will help support the exponential growth in guests expected at the new cruise birth,” stated Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda minister of tourism.

This public-private partnership will financially benefit the government of Antigua and its residents in a variety of ways thanks to the government's long-term lease commitment. Job opportunities and investments are some of the direct benefits, while indirect benefits include increased taxi use and improved port attractions to boost visitor satisfaction.

“We are honored to have been chosen as the development partner for this marquee historical nature adventure attraction. We look forward to working with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the various Ministries, and local Partners/Stakeholders to develop a world-class development at Fort Barrington” said Marc Melville, chief executive officer, Chukka.