Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations: September Update

With summer schedules coming to an end, the Carnival Cruise Line fleet is sailing varied itineraries in September.

While most of the company’s ships are sailing with passengers, two are currently spending time in shipyards – the Carnival Conquest and the new Carnival Luminosa.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and itinerary of every Carnival ship as of September 9, 2022:

Carnival Jubilee

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Papenburg, Germany

The new Carnival Jubilee is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The third vessel in Carnival’s XL-Class, it will offer cruises departing from Galveston starting in 2023.

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Turku, Finland

The Carnival Celebration is currently cruising in the Baltic Sea as part of its first set of sea trials. Being built by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the LNG-powered vessel is set to debut in November, kicking off a year-round schedule of Caribbean cruises departing from Miami.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Mardi Gras continues to offer a year-round program of Caribbean sailings. Departing from Port Canaveral, the cruises feature popular destinations in both Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Pacific Ocean

Offering a weeklong Mexican Riviera cruise, the Carnival Panorama is currently heading back to California. Sailing from the Port of Long Beach, the vessel’s usual itinerary in the region includes stops at Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is currently offering an eight-night Southern Caribbean cruise. Based in Miami, the ship’s program includes six- and eight-night cruises to ports in Dominican Republic, Aruba, Curaçao, Mexico, Jamaica and more.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Vista continues to sail a year-round schedule of Western Caribbean cruises departing from Galveston. The seven-night itineraries include calls to Cozumel, Montego Bay, George Town, Belize and other ports in the region.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Carnival ship sailing from Galveston on a year-round basis, the Breeze offers four- and five-night cruises to the Mexican ports of Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

Currently operating a five-night cruise to Bermuda, the Carnival Magic is wrapping up is summer season in the Northeast. After kicking off a series of NYC-based cruises in June, the Dream-Class vessel will be redeployed again soon, arriving in Norfolk – its homeport for the fall season – in early October.

Carnival Luminosa

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Status: Being prepared for Carnival debut

Location: Palermo, Italy

After completing its last sailing for Costa earlier this month, the Carnival Luminosa is being prepared to launch service for Carnival Cruise Line. Presently undergoing a drydock in Italy, the 2009-built vessel will debut for its new operator in November.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Dream is presently offering six- and eight-night cruises to either the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas. Sailing from Galveston, the itineraries include visits to Cozumel, Roatán, Freeport, Nassau, Half Moon Cay and more.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Pacific Ocean

After completing its summer schedule in Alaska, the Carnival Splendor departed on a repositioning voyage to Australia on September 6. The 23-night itinerary will arrive in Sydney in late September and also includes visits to six destinations in Hawaii and Fiji.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Based in Port Canaveral, the Carnival Freedom offers a year-round program of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean. In September, the vessel’s schedule includes visits to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays and Nassau.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Carnival Liberty is starting yet another cruise in Port Canaveral today. Sailing to the Bahamas, the three-night itinerary features a visit to Nassau and a sea day before returning to Florida on Sep. 12.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from New Orleans on a year-round basis, the Carnival Valor continues to offer short cruises to Mexico. The four- and five-night itineraries include visits to Costa Maya, Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Offering a final cruise to Alaska, the Carnival Miracle is wrapping up its 2022 program in the the Last Frontier. Departing from San Francisco, the ten-night itinerary features visits to Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point and Victoria.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Departing from New Orleans every Sunday, the Carnival Glory offers week-long cruises to different destinations in the Caribbean. In addition to Mexico and the Bahamas, the vessel visits Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras, Belize and more.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Atlantic Ocean

The Carnival Conquest is currently crossing the Atlantic for a scheduled shipyard visit. Once in Europe, the vessel will enter drydock to undergo regular maintenance and class work, in addition to receiving Carnival’s new hull livery.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Baltimore-based Carnival Legend is presently offering a cruise to Canada and New England. The eight-night itinerary includes visits to Boston, Portland, Saint John and Halifax.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After a series of summer cruises in Northern Europe, the Carnival Pride is operating a repositioning voyage to the Mediterranean. Starting on Sep. 11, the Spirit-Class vessel is set to offer ten-night itineraries to Italy, Greece and Turkey before returning to North America in November.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Alaska

Following a summer season in Alaska, the Carnival Spirit is about to return to the Caribbean. Ahead of a winter program in the region, the 2001-built vessel is set to depart Seattle on a repositioning cruise to Miami on Sep. 20.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Radiance is docked in Long Beach today for another short cruise to Baja Mexico. Sailing from Carnival cruise terminal near Los Angeles, the 2000-built vessel offers a year-round program of three- and four-night cruises to the region that includes visits to Ensenada and Catalina Island.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Sunrise is offering year-round cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Departing from Miami, the four- and five-night cruises feature visits to Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and more.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation continues to operate a year-round schedule of four- and five-night cruises departing from Jacksonville. Visiting the Bahamas, the itineraries include calls to Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini and Freeport.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Tampa, the Carnival Paradise is offering four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean that features visits to Mexico, Honduras and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

As the only cruise ship sailing from South Carolina, the Carnival Sunshine offers cruises short cruises to the Bahamas. Departing from Charleston, the four- and five-night cruises include stops at Bimini, Nassau and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After a 31-year sailing career, the Carnival Ecstasy is soon bidding farewell to Carnival Cruise Line. Sailing from Mobile, the 1991-built ship is set to offer six additional cruises before leaving the company’s fleet by mid-October.