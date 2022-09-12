Disney Cruise Line Donates School Supplies to Bahamian Students

Disney Cruise Line has donated school supplies to students in the Bahamas as part of its “Wishes Set Sail” campaign in support of youth initiatives in key port communities, according to a press release.

Disney Cruise Line handed out 1,320 backpacks filled with school supplies to benefit students in Abaco and Eleuthera, according to the company.

“We are proud to continue supporting local students and contribute to their success, especially at the start of an exciting new school year. We hope that donations such as this one and others made through our ‘Wishes Set Sail’ initiative inspire and empower youth from our key port communities to achieve their dreams,” commented said Joey Gaskins, regional public affairs director for The Bahamas and Caribbean, Disney Cruise Line.

The company collaborated with the South Abaco District Local Government Authority to distribute backpacks to students in South Abaco, including the communities of Sandy Point and Crossing Rock. In the meantime, Lighthouse Point volunteers handed out backpacks at The Starting Line's first Back to School Family Fun Day in Eleuthera.

Throughout the inaugural season of the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line will distribute $400,000 through its 'Wishes Set Sail' campaign. Previous recipients have included the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Brevard County Branches and Junior Achievement Bahamas, with more to come.

This “Wishes Set Sail” donation adds to the cruise line's pledge to inspire Bahamian students to achieve academic and personal success. The cruise line has previously donated school supplies, tablets, and textbooks to educational initiatives throughout The Bahamas, while it has also partnered with All Hands and Hearts in 2019 to donate $1 million for the reconstruction of schools in Abaco after Hurricane Dorian.