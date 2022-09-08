Atlas Reports Best Booking Week Yet

Atlas Ocean Voyages has reported the best week-long booking period in the company’s history, doubling its occupancy for the upcoming Antarctica season, according to a statement.

The company cited its recent Labor Day offer, which is now extended through Sept. 13.

“We are happy to see the incredible results from this extraordinary offer,” said James Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The response from our travel partners has been phenomenal. I believe the value proposition presented along with our unique yacht-style expedition experience has resonated with future guests. We thank Travel Advisors for their support, expertise and the value they provide to their clients and our future guests.”