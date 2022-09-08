Aghevli Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at DeCurtis Corporation

DeCurtis Corporation has announced the promotion of Babak Aghevli to Chief Technology Officer.

In this increased role, Aghevli will be responsible for expanding and enhancing both the use of DeCurtis’ own technology stack as well as developing offerings into adjacent markets.

Since joining DeCurts Corporation earlier this year, Aghevli has leveraged the services and products of the company to provide a world-class digital customer experience, according to a press release.

Specifically, the focus has been expanding the brand in new industries such as non-cruise-centric hospitality, oil and gas as well as smart buildings. In his new role, Aghevli will continue to help lead the team as they enhance the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP™) and complimentary solutions for larger markets.

“Babak has made a tremendous impact since joining DeCurtis,” said Derek Fournier, President and CEO DeCurtis Corporation. “He has provided a fresh perspective regarding our company goals and how to reach them and holds us accountable internally as well as with our clients. We look forward to what he achieves in his new role.”

Aghevli is a seasoned Information Technology executive with a unique background blending technology, process improvement, and business management in various industries. Before joining DeCurtis, Aghevlioperated his own consulting company, which provided executive-level consulting to cruise lines and the health care industry.

“It is exciting working with such an innovative platform adaptable to serve the needs of multiple industries. The dedicated employees of DeCurtis and I look forward to continuing this journey,” said Aghevli.

Babak’s promotion takes immediate effect.