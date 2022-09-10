Ports of Stockholm Begins Hydrogen Fuel Station Sourcing

Stockholm Ports is investing in hydrogen and has begun the sourcing of a hydrogen fueling station for Stockholm Norvik Port, according to a press release.

Hydrogen fuel is a component of achieving the environmental goal of zero-fossil-fuel truck operations by 2025. To refuel work vehicles at Stockholm Norvik Port, the company launches a procurement process for a hydrogen fueling station. The sourcing will include the delivery and operation of a hydrogen refueling station, as well as a hydrogen distribution arrangement, according to Ports of Stockholm.

“Hydrogen will play a crucial role in converting to fossil fuel-free transport, both on land and at sea. This hydrogen fueling station is part of converting our work vehicles to run on hydrogen and is the first step towards achieving Ports of Stockholm’s goal for our work vehicles to operate fossil fuel-free by 2025,” commented Johan Wallén, chief commercial officer, Ports of Stockholm.

The agreement is expected to be in effect by January 2023, as investment in hydrogen is part of the Ports of Stockholm's environmental goal of running entirely on renewable energy by 2030.

The company actively promotes sustainable port operations and shipping and has been awarded ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality and environmental certifications.