Carnival Cruise Line: Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown

With the new Carnival Celebration entering service just in time for the season, Carnival Cruise Line is planning an expanded winter program in 2022-2023.

The company is not only upping its game in North America with the arrival of a second XL-Class vessel, but also widening its presence in Australia with the debut of the Carnival Luminosa.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas

Carnival Celebration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests

Built: 2022

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting Grand Turk, Mexico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Bahamas and more

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 21

Carnival Horizon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Southern and Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Dominican Republic and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Conquest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Florida and Mexico visiting destinations such as Key West, Cozumel, Nassau, Bimini, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunrise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting destinations that include Nassau, Princess Cays, Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Miami (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailing to Mexico, Belize, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Dominican Republic, Bonaire, Aruba, Bahamas, St. Kitts and others

Sailing Season: October 8 to April 8

Mardi Gras

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting Puerto Rico, Grand Turk, Mexico, Honduras, Dominican Republic and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, Bahamas, Grand Turk, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and more

Sailing Season: October 31 to May 6

Carnival Freedom

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2007

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas visiting destinations such as Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays, Nassau and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Liberty

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2005

Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Vista

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Grand Cayman and Jamaica

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to the Mexican ports of Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Galveston (United States)

Length: Six and eight nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas visiting destinations such as Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Costa Maya, Belize City, Key West, Roatán and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Valor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting the Mexican ports of Progreso, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Glory

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: New Orleans (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas visiting destinations such as Freeport, Nassau, Key West, Cozumel, Belize, Roatán, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2001

Homeports: Tampa (United States)

Length: Five to eight nights

Itineraries: Panama Canal and Western Caribbean visiting destinations that include Limón, the Panama Canal, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán, Costa Maya and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to April 9

Carnival Paradise

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Tampa (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Elation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Jacksonville (United States)

Length: Four and five nights

Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Princess Cays and Bimini

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Sunshine

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests

Built: 1996

Homeports: Charleston (United States)

Length: Four to nights

Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Freeport, Nassau, Puerto Plata, Grand Turk, St. Thomas and more

Sailing Season: Year-round

West Coast

Carnival Panorama

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Sailing Season: Year-round

Carnival Miracle

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124 guests

Built: 2004

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Four to 14 nights

Itineraries: Baja Mexico, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii

Sailing Season: October 2 to May 7

Carnival Radiance

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Long Beach (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Baja California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island

Sailing Season: Year-round

Australia

Carnival Luminosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Brisbane (Australia)

Length: three to 11 nights

Itineraries: New Zealand, Great Barrier of Reef and South Pacific

Sailing Season: November 6 to April 13

Carnival Splendor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests

Built: 2008

Homeports: Sydney (Australia)

Length: three to 11 nights

Itineraries: Tasmania, Great Barrier of Reef, Eastern Australia, South Pacific and New Zealand

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on October 1

East Coast

Carnival Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests

Built: 2002

Homeports: Baltimore (United States)

Length: Six to eight nights

Itineraries: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean visiting Freeport, Nassau, Bimini, Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays and Grand Turk

Sailing Season: Year-round