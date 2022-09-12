Carnival Cruise Line: Winter 2022-2023 Deployment Breakdown
With the new Carnival Celebration entering service just in time for the season, Carnival Cruise Line is planning an expanded winter program in 2022-2023.
The company is not only upping its game in North America with the arrival of a second XL-Class vessel, but also widening its presence in Australia with the debut of the Carnival Luminosa.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Bahamas
Carnival Celebration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests
Built: 2022
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting Grand Turk, Mexico, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Bahamas and more
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on November 21
Carnival Horizon
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Southern and Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Aruba, Jamaica, Curaçao, Grand Cayman, Dominican Republic and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Conquest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Florida and Mexico visiting destinations such as Key West, Cozumel, Nassau, Bimini, Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunrise
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting destinations that include Nassau, Princess Cays, Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Miami (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailing to Mexico, Belize, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Dominican Republic, Bonaire, Aruba, Bahamas, St. Kitts and others
Sailing Season: October 8 to April 8
Mardi Gras
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting Puerto Rico, Grand Turk, Mexico, Honduras, Dominican Republic and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Southern Caribbean visiting St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Aruba, Bonaire, Bahamas, Grand Turk, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and more
Sailing Season: October 31 to May 6
Carnival Freedom
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2007
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas visiting destinations such as Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Princess Cays, Nassau and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Liberty
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2005
Homeports: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Vista
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Belize, Grand Cayman and Jamaica
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Breeze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean with visits to the Mexican ports of Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,650 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Galveston (United States)
Length: Six and eight nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas visiting destinations such as Nassau, Half Moon Cay, Costa Maya, Belize City, Key West, Roatán and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Valor
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting the Mexican ports of Progreso, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Glory
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: New Orleans (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean and Bahamas visiting destinations such as Freeport, Nassau, Key West, Cozumel, Belize, Roatán, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Built: 2001
Homeports: Tampa (United States)
Length: Five to eight nights
Itineraries: Panama Canal and Western Caribbean visiting destinations that include Limón, the Panama Canal, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán, Costa Maya and more
Sailing Season: November 12 to April 9
Carnival Paradise
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Tampa (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Western Caribbean visiting Mexico, Honduras, Grand Cayman and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Elation
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,040 guests
Built: 1998
Homeports: Jacksonville (United States)
Length: Four and five nights
Itineraries: Bahamas visiting Nassau, Freeport, Princess Cays and Bimini
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Sunshine
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests
Built: 1996
Homeports: Charleston (United States)
Length: Four to nights
Itineraries: Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas visiting Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Freeport, Nassau, Puerto Plata, Grand Turk, St. Thomas and more
Sailing Season: Year-round
West Coast
Carnival Panorama
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Mexican Riviera visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Sailing Season: Year-round
Carnival Miracle
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,124 guests
Built: 2004
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Four to 14 nights
Itineraries: Baja Mexico, Mexican Riviera and Hawaii
Sailing Season: October 2 to May 7
Carnival Radiance
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Long Beach (United States)
Length: Three and four nights
Itineraries: Baja California visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island
Sailing Season: Year-round
Australia
Carnival Luminosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Brisbane (Australia)
Length: three to 11 nights
Itineraries: New Zealand, Great Barrier of Reef and South Pacific
Sailing Season: November 6 to April 13
Carnival Splendor
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,000 guests
Built: 2008
Homeports: Sydney (Australia)
Length: three to 11 nights
Itineraries: Tasmania, Great Barrier of Reef, Eastern Australia, South Pacific and New Zealand
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on October 1
East Coast
Carnival Legend
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100 guests
Built: 2002
Homeports: Baltimore (United States)
Length: Six to eight nights
Itineraries: Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean visiting Freeport, Nassau, Bimini, Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays and Grand Turk
Sailing Season: Year-round