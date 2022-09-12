Oceania Cruises Unveils Extensive Sailings for 2025

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its most extensive series of World and Grand Voyages to date for 2025, according to a press release.

For 2025, the cruise line has reintroduced its popular Around the World in 180 Days voyage, as well as a series of seven Grand Voyages ranging in length from 50 to 111 days.

“This new collection of globe-spanning itineraries includes both iconic and off the beaten path ports of call and offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore the farthest corners of the globe, making the journey just as rewarding as the destination,” stated Howard Sherman, president and chief executive officer, Oceania Cruises.

The sailings range from a 111-day expedition across the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Mediterranean to a first-of-its-kind cruise that merges explorations of three continents aboard two ships with a multi-day land program in between, according to Oceania Cruises.

Sample itineraries:

First Of Its Kind – Far and Wide: The Ultimate Odyssey

74 Days, two ships

Dates: December 22, 2024 to March 6, 2025

After a 50-day circumnavigation of Australia, Indonesia, and New Zealand sailing round trip from Sydney, guests will be transported by air to South America for explorations of Patagonia, Antarctica, and the Chilean Fjords. These two cruises are linked by two overland tours from which guests can choose: six days in Australia's Blue Mountains or six days in Chile and Argentina's Andean Lakes District.

The Gold Standard of World Cruises – Around the World in 180 Days

180 Days

Dates: January 5, 2025 to July 3, 2025

The 2025 Around the World in 180 Days will set sail from Miami, heading south to Brazil and the Amazon before crossing the Atlantic Ocean for adventures in African villages. This crossing includes a stop on the volcanic island of Tristan da Cunha en route to South Africa. The Insignia will then head east, exploring the French Comoros, Maldives and Seychelles, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, and other destinations.

Ultimate Pacific Traveler – Los Angeles to Sydney

79 Days

Dates: October 3 – December 22, 2024