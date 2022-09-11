G Expedition’s Return to Antarctica Combined with 20 Percent Discount

G Adventures’ G Expedition is ready to resume operations after its COVID pause and guests can save up to 20 percent on bookings made before September 29, 2022, according to a press release.

The offer is valid for this season’s expedition trips between October 22, 2022 and March 14, 2023, including the Antarctica Classic and the Antarctica Classic In-Depth, according to G Adventures.

“With bucket list adventures high on travelers’ lists, this a great time to snap up a deal and head to the ends of the earth to some of the planet’s most incredible places. And for those who can’t travel this year, our 2023 / 2024 dates are now also live to book,” said Jeremy Brady, national sales manager, G Adventures.

The Antarctica Classic will depart on March 13, 2023, and will take guests to the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula during its 11-day voyage. It costs $7,199 USD per night for a double occupancy, down from $8,999.

The Antarctica Classic In-Depth is a 13-day expedition to the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula that includes two extra days to explore the destinations more thoroughly. Guests can save up to 15 percent on this cruise, which was previously priced at $7,399 USD but is now available for $6,289 USD per person departing on November 11, 2022.

“As part of our commitment to environmental protection, our Expedition staff also collect data from places in Antarctica where researchers struggle to acquire information. Our onboard education program includes lectures on the conservation of birds, marine mammals, marine wildlife and ecosystems - as well as global climate change and its impact on the world - all delivered by our team of scientific experts,” added Brady.

“While onboard G Expedition in Antarctica travelers participate in the ship’s long-standing citizen science projects to help them make the most of their Antarctic expedition. We also have a ‘photographer-in-residence’ onboard to help travelers tell a visual story about their adventure, and to share their learnings when they come home as they ultimately become custodians of the oceans,” highlighted Brady.