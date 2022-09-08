Tarragona

Peacock Set to Debut New Diamond Princess Documentary

Diamond Princess

The Diamond Princess made headlines in early 2020 with COVID-19 cases, and now Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, is revisiting the experience with its “Hell of a Cruise” documentary, according to a press release.

The documentary is a collection of personal videos that tell the stories of the guests and crew members who were aboard the Princess ship during its much publicized COVID outbreak and quarantine period in Japan.

Several cases of COVID-19 had been discovered onboard during a Princess cruise through the Western Pacific in early 2020. The ship was immediately quarantined in Japan for two weeks before all remaining passengers and crew were evacuated, while media covered around incident around the clock.

The “Hell of a Cruise” documentary will be released on Peacock on September 14.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

AB InBev

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report