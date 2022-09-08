Peacock Set to Debut New Diamond Princess Documentary

The Diamond Princess made headlines in early 2020 with COVID-19 cases, and now Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, is revisiting the experience with its “Hell of a Cruise” documentary, according to a press release.

The documentary is a collection of personal videos that tell the stories of the guests and crew members who were aboard the Princess ship during its much publicized COVID outbreak and quarantine period in Japan.

Several cases of COVID-19 had been discovered onboard during a Princess cruise through the Western Pacific in early 2020. The ship was immediately quarantined in Japan for two weeks before all remaining passengers and crew were evacuated, while media covered around incident around the clock.

The “Hell of a Cruise” documentary will be released on Peacock on September 14.