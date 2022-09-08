Azamara Celebrates Europe 2024 Sailings with Video Series Lens of a Local

Azamara is debuting its “Lens of a Local” video series to celebrate the release of 84 European itineraries across its fleet for 2024, according to a press release.

'Lens of a Local,' a three-part video series that will be available on Azamara's social channels, allows guests to delve even deeper into some of the destinations featured in the 2024 European sailings, according to the company.

Azamara said of the 84 itineraries, 53 are Country Intensive voyages with over 50% of port calls being a late night or overnight,

“Our Country Intensive voyages have continually proven to be a guest favorite with increased bookings throughout 2022, so we are pleased to offer even more options for our guests to discover all these incredible European countries have to offer,” said Carol Cabezas, president, Azamara.

The series will share the stories of local artisans from all over the world, providing insight into their traditions and crafts, which Azamara guests can experience through the cruise line's shore excursions. It will include features from a gondolier in Venice, Greek dancers in Crete, and a perfumer in Florence, among others.

Azamara is releasing the episodes on September 9, September 23, and October 7, with the goal of inspiring gu

sts to explore onshore experiences both before and after their cruises.

“With unique new ports and plenty of late stays and overnights, we encourage guests to explore each destination at their own pace and travel off the beaten path, and our new ‘Lens of a Local’ video series can help our guests get immersed even before they board the ship,” Cabezas added.