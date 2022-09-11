Farsounder

P&O Australia and Coopers Brewery Launch the P&O Pacific Lager

The new beer

P&O Cruises Australia has partnered with Coopers Brewery to launch the P&O Pacific Lager beer, according to a press release.

The selection of the beer type was made by P&O Cruises’ guests, who visited Coopers Brewery and sampled a variety of brews to ultimately create the P&O Pacific Lager. This limited-edition beer has a citrus flavor of lime and lemon, as well as aroma notes and bitterness. according to P&O Cruises.

“It’s been an exciting journey to partner with another great Aussie brand and at a time when cruising is well and truly back on the holiday agenda,”  said Heath Grosvenor, sales manager, Coopers Brewery.

The beer, which has already become a favorite among P&O Cruises' loyal guests, will be available for $9 across the company's fleet. “It’s a really refreshing beer that you can easily imagine yourself sipping by the pool, enjoying while you’re watching a show or at one of the many bars and restaurants,” said tester Ed Stuttard.

