Iantorno Named VP of Global Marketing at Swan Hellenic

Swan Hellenic announced today that Patrizia Iantorno has been appointed VP of Global Marketing to take the newly-revived cruise brand into its next phase of growth and beyond, according to a press release.

Patrizia is reporting directly to Alfredo Spadon, Swan Hellenic’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

Spadon commented: “We’re thrilled to have Patrizia on board! She has the perfect mix of vision and technical rigour to consolidate and advance our market position as a unique brand, which Mario Bounas so ably helped establish. I take the opportunity of thanking Mario for his crucial contribution to our highly-successful return to the seas.”

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic team of cruise industry leaders, already fully engaged in taking this iconic and pioneering brand forward into the next phase of its history,” said Iantorno. “With Swan Hellenic’s fleet of three exceptional ships set to be fully operational across four continents in the coming months, trade and consumers alike can look forward to some truly exciting developments.”

Patrizia has an enviable reputation for generating strong results that extend from sales through to customer loyalty and trade support, the company said.

Driving these achievements is extensive expertise globally across the cruise industry, including two periods at MSC Cruises in senior marketing, digital and consumer relationship roles. This is complemented by senior-level experience in the general luxury travel segment and more widely, including at Nestle, Purina Petcare and the full-service advertising agency Now Available Africa, where she supported clients such as Unilever, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Nescafe as Strategy Director.