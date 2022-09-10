P&O Cruises Launches New Offers Including Discount Onboard the Arvia

P&O Cruises has added new offers for guests across its fleet, including onboard spending credit, a 10 percent deposit, and £100 off cruises onboard the Arvia, according to a press release.

A discount of £100 per person will be valid on Arvia sailings between December 9, 2022, and September 29, 2024, and the offer is available on new select price or early saver bookings made by November 30, 2022, according to P&O Cruises.

Guests traveling with P&O can secure their vacations with a 10 percent deposit on new select price or early saver bookings made by November 30, 2022, for departures between September 6, 2022, and October 29, 2024.

P&O also offers guests onboard spending credit that can be applied to a variety of experiences such as onshore excursions, spa treatments, or dining in specialty restaurants. The promotion is valid for select price holidays departing between September 6, 2022 and October 29, 2024. The World Cruise, Classic Southern Hemisphere Journeys, and Exotic fly-cruises are not included in the offer.

To celebrate the launch of the new deals, P&O Cruises local Food Heroes, including Shivi Ramoutar, shared some of their favorite beach getaways.

“Every Caribbean island has its own unique beaches, food, and culture but Rockley Beach in Barbados really stands out from the pack,” commented Ramoutar.

Sample itineraries:

Mediterranean

Duration: 14 nights

Rate: from £899 per person

Date: April 30, 2023

Departing and returning to Southampton, with calls in La Coruña, Mallorca, La Spezia, Marseilles, Barcelona and Cadiz.

Caribbean

Duration: 14 nights

Rate: from £1,099 per person

Date: October 14, 2023

Departing Southampton and returning from Barbados, with calls in Tenerife, Saint Maarten and Martinique.