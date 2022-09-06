Mostafa Beshir Named VP of Finance and Accounting for American Queen

American Queen Voyages announced Mostafa Beshir as Vice President of Finance & Accounting.

Beshir will be reporting directly to Acting President, David Giersdorf, and will work simultaneously with Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Hornblower Group (American Queen owner), Adam Peakes.

He will be responsible for developing and directing American Queen Voyages' financial strategy, plans, and policies, as well as overseeing all accounting operations, the company said.

"Mostafa’s proven track record of building collaborative global teams, promoting top-line growth and profitability, and his considerable experience as a finance executive will make him an exceptional addition to the team,” said Giersdorf.

Beshir joins American Queen Voyages with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality, service, and consumer products industries.

Most recently, he served as the Senior Director of Finance at Atlas Ocean Voyages, where he created revenue and working capital growth strategies, improved liquidity, and led all operational and working capital budgeting and forecasting activities.

Previously, he was the Senior Director Corporate Controller at SMP Pharmacy Solutions and the Senior Director of Finance at Carnival Corporation & Plc.